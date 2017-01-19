WATCH: Eric Paslay and ‘Property Brothers’ Put Country Twist on ‘My House’ for a Good Cause

January 19, 2017 7:22 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Eric Paslay, Flo Rida, My House, Property Brothers, RaeLynn, St Jude

The remodeling duo of the Scott brothers, Drew & Jonathan, recorded a cover of Flo Rida’s “My House” featuring Eric Paslay and the best part?

ALL of the proceeds from downloads of the song go to benefit the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

“We’ve been working, or supporting, kids cancer research, and we’ve been volunteering at hospitals since we were kids, since we were teenagers,” Drew told Sounds Like Nashville.

“Our whole goal is to show our audience what we’re passionate about, and we’ve supported St. Jude for a long time. We also have been singing and Drew playing the guitar since we were kids, and so we thought this is just the perfect way to marry those, and do a little something extra for St. Jude. This is the first time that we’ve ever been here, so walking through the doors, really re-enforces what we’ve been doing in supporting them for years, because now we’re seeing exactly where that money is going, and it’s absolutely worth it,” concluded Johnathan.

The hilarious video has HGTV’s Property Brothers bouncing back and forth between a work photo shoot and an extensive pool party, complete with fire breathers, mermaids and celebrities including Eric Paslay, Lindsay Ell and RaeLynn, and more.

