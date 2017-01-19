Adam Craig Releases ‘Just a Phase’ Lyric Video

Adam Craig’s new lyric video for “Just a Phase” debuted exclusively via Taste of Country, and it’s the latest single featured on his five-song, self-titled EP released in 2016.

The Tenino, WA native has had a long journey as an artist, having been in Nashville for 10 years.

Before Craig hit the radio with his own music, he had written songs for several country acts, including Parmalee’s “Close Your Eyes,” Jason Aldean’s “Church Pew or Bar Stool,” Dustin Lynch’s “World to Me” and Love & Theft’s “Whiskey on My Breath,” among several others.

Now, Craig is being called one of the “up-and-coming artists who will become tomorrow’s biggest stars”. (We couldn’t agree more! SO excited to see what’s next for Adam Craig!)

