Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 19th

1.

PETA is calling for a boycott of the upcoming family movie A Dog’s Purpose after TMZ released video of a German Shepherd allegedly being forced into water during filming. The video, made in November 2015, shows a trainer pushing the dog into a pool fitted with motors to simulate a whitewater river. PETA issued a statement this week saying, “PETA is calling on dog lovers to boycott the film in order to send the message that dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props.” But Amblin Entertainment said yesterday that the dog, named Hercules, had “several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure [he] was comfortable with all of the stunts.” The production company insists that the dog was not forced to complete the scene, and that shooting resumed when he was comfortable. (Read more from PEOPLE)

2.

Ellen DeGeneres made history at the People’s Choice Awards last night by becoming the most-decorated winner in the show’s history. Ellen brought her total award count to 20 by being recognized as Favorite Daytime TV Host and Favorite Animated Movie Voice for ‘Finding Dory’. The animated flick was also recognized as the Favorite Movie. Additionally, the night saw Tyler Perry being recognized for his humanitarian efforts and host Joel McHale comparing President-elect Donald Trump to Iron Man. “2016 was a very interesting year,” McHale said during his opening monologue. “We all watched as a longtime government insider squared off against an egotistical billionaire. I’m speaking, of course, about Captain America: Civil War.” Right. (See the FULL LIST of winners from E! News)

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town

Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, ‘If I’m Honest’

3.

After months or rumors, NBC announced yesterday that ‘Will & Grace’ is officially returning to TV. The cast’s core quartet of stars—Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally—are all returning to the show, which originally ran from 1998 to 2006 and has been picked for 10 episodes beginning later this year. (Read more from USA Today)

4.

The Internet is full of fan theories detailing how the entire Pixar universe is somehow linked with “Easter eggs” hidden in the movies. Now, Disney has pulled back the curtain to show that there’s more than a little truth behind the theories. Pixar put a video together and they didn’t show every Easter egg in every movie, but they showed a link connecting every Pixar movie to the one before it- from last year’s “Finding Dory” all the way back to “Toy Story” in 1995. Some of them are well-known and even obvious nods to other films from the animation studio. Others are much harder to spot. Meanwhile, Pixar says they’re going overboard with Easter eggs for “Toy Story 4”: “We’re pulling out the stops to put stuff from all of our films into that.” (Read more from Entertainment Weekly)