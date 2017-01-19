FIRST LISTEN: Lady Antebellum Is Back In Business with New Song, Album and Tour

January 19, 2017 7:45 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Lady Antebellum, Tour, You Look Good

Wow, a year off must’ve sparked a lot of creativity with these three friends!

Lady Antebellum is back and in a very big way! After taking a year off to work on solo projects, Lady Antebellum have released a new song “You Look Good”, announced their new album, and an upcoming national tour.

“We knew right away that we had to name this album after a track that is a play on the word ‘heartbreak,’” Hillary Scott said in a press release (via The Boot).

”It’s all about those personal growths everyone goes through, and it was liberating to get back in the studio with Charles and Dave to intertwine those feelings into the recording process. I feel like we’ve reemerged stronger than ever, and I can’t wait to share more music!”

Lady Antebellum will begin their You Look Good World Tour on May 26th, and on June 9th, they’ll release Heart Break, their sixth studio album!

