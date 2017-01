Keith Urban is launching a publishing company in Nashville.

He’s teaming up with songwriter-producer Ross Copperman and Universal Music Group Nashville VP of A&R Joe Fisher for the venture, that’ll be called “Boom.”

Copperman actually co-wrote the first two singles from Urban’s current album Fuse: “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” and “Break on Me.”

Already signed to the Boom roster are songwriters Jordan Minton, Cali Rodi and Logan Turner according to Billboard.