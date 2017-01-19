Blake Shelton Wins Big at People’s Choice Awards

It was a big night at the People’s Choice Awards for Blake Shelton! Not only did he perform, but he also took home the trophies for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album of all genres for his latest album, If I’m Honest. Plus, his show, The Voice, was voted Favorite Competition TV Show. Blake made sure to thank “the most beautiful woman in the world” Gwen Stefani who attended the show with him.
Blake made sure to thank his fans on Twitter!
Favorite Album?!?! Are you freaking kidding me? THANK YOU!! I love y’all!!
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 19, 2017
Ellen DeGeneres made history at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night by becoming the most-decorated winner in the show’s history.
Other winners at last night’s People’s Choice Awards include Carrie Underwood who was voted Favorite Female Country Artist and Little Big Town who took home the award for Favorite Country Group.
2017 People’s Choice Awards Winners:
Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp
Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Action Movie: Deadpool
Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie
Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory
Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon
Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears
Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town
Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez
Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry