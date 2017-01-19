Blake Shelton Wins Big at People’s Choice Awards

It was a big night at the People’s Choice Awards for Blake Shelton! Not only did he perform, but he also took home the trophies for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album of all genres for his latest album, If I’m Honest. Plus, his show, The Voice, was voted Favorite Competition TV Show. Blake made sure to thank “the most beautiful woman in the world” Gwen Stefani who attended the show with him.

Blake made sure to thank his fans on Twitter!

Favorite Album?!?! Are you freaking kidding me? THANK YOU!! I love y’all!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 19, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres made history at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night by becoming the most-decorated winner in the show’s history.

Other winners at last night’s People’s Choice Awards include Carrie Underwood who was voted Favorite Female Country Artist and Little Big Town who took home the award for Favorite Country Group.

2017 People’s Choice Awards Winners:

Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp

Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Action Movie: Deadpool

Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory

Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town

Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez

Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry