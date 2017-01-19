Blake Shelton Wins Big at People’s Choice Awards

January 19, 2017 7:34 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, People's Choice

It was a big night at the People’s Choice Awards for Blake Shelton! Not only did he perform, but he also took home the trophies for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album of all genres for his latest album, If I’m Honest. Plus, his show, The Voice, was voted Favorite Competition TV Show. Blake made sure to thank “the most beautiful woman in the world” Gwen Stefani who attended the show with him.

Blake made sure to thank his fans on Twitter!

Ellen DeGeneres made history at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night by becoming the most-decorated winner in the show’s history.

Other winners at last night’s People’s Choice Awards include Carrie Underwood who was voted Favorite Female Country Artist and Little Big Town who took home the award for Favorite Country Group.

2017 People’s Choice Awards Winners:

Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp
Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Action Movie: Deadpool
Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory
Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon
Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears
Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town

Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez
Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live