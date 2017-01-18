WATCH: Brantley Gilbert Performs New Song “Rockin’ Chairs”

January 18, 2017 6:54 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: album, California, Brantley Gilbert, Rockin' Chairs, Release Party

Brantley Gilbert recently performed a new song called “Rockin’ Chairs,” which will appear on his forthcoming new album The Devil Don’t Sleep.

The Boot reports that Gilbert premiered the guitar-driven track at an album release party in Los Angeles, California.

There are 16 tracks on The Devil Don’t Sleep, and he’s given a few clues about the project as a whole.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever done one as back and forth as this one is,” Gilbert says of the album.

“It covers a lot of ground as far as just making the genre versatile. It just does a little bit of everything, yings and yangs a lot in the weirdest way. It’s awesome. I’m stoked about it.”

Gilbert recently gave fans a taste of his forthcoming album through a series of creative Instagram posts — 16 to be exact — each one previewing a new song, and coming together to compose the cover.

Though Gilbert is only showcasing 16 tracks on his Instagram, the deluxe version of The Devil Don’t Sleep will feature 10 extra tracks — five demos and five live cuts that were recorded at the famous Red Rocks venue in Colorado.

The Devil Don’t Sleep is set for release on January 27 and is available now for pre-order.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live