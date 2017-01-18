WATCH: Brantley Gilbert Performs New Song “Rockin’ Chairs”

Brantley Gilbert recently performed a new song called “Rockin’ Chairs,” which will appear on his forthcoming new album The Devil Don’t Sleep.

The Boot reports that Gilbert premiered the guitar-driven track at an album release party in Los Angeles, California.

There are 16 tracks on The Devil Don’t Sleep, and he’s given a few clues about the project as a whole.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever done one as back and forth as this one is,” Gilbert says of the album.

“It covers a lot of ground as far as just making the genre versatile. It just does a little bit of everything, yings and yangs a lot in the weirdest way. It’s awesome. I’m stoked about it.”

Gilbert recently gave fans a taste of his forthcoming album through a series of creative Instagram posts — 16 to be exact — each one previewing a new song, and coming together to compose the cover.

Y'all want a little taste of the new album before it drops, we got something for ya…. this is the next chapter…. https://t.co/9sHjpstBs2 pic.twitter.com/ZcPQ1YGjVP — Brantley Gilbert (@BrantleyGilbert) January 13, 2017

Though Gilbert is only showcasing 16 tracks on his Instagram, the deluxe version of The Devil Don’t Sleep will feature 10 extra tracks — five demos and five live cuts that were recorded at the famous Red Rocks venue in Colorado.

The Devil Don’t Sleep is set for release on January 27 and is available now for pre-order.