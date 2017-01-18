Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 18th

1.

Marshawn Lynch nearly missed being hit by a bus in Scotland Tuesday while biking through the streets of Paisley, Renfrewshire. CBS Sports reports that the former Seattle Seahawks running back was popping wheelies on a bicycle when he was forced to swerve out of a bus’ path at the last second. In one video of the incident, Lynch is heard asking, “You’re just going to keep recording?” A close-up also shows a Skittles bag on the front of Lynch’s bike, suggesting the stunt may have been for a new commercial.

2.

The University of Cambridge is currently looking for a Lego ‘Professor Of Play.’ The role offers a ‘competitive salary’ (over $100,000 to be exact) plus all the perks you’d expect as a professor at Cambridge. The successful applicant will be required to do some teaching, research, examination, supervision, and administration. The university states they’d particularly welcome applications ‘from those working in the field of play and playfulness’, but the Lego Foundation is also hoping for a candidate with a ‘childlike mindset.’ (Read more from CNN)

3.

This is bottoms up in every sense as yoga is being mixed with beer at a growing number of events around the world. It’s called “beer yoga,” and it’s just what it sounds like: A cross between yoga and the palate-pleasing tastes of a good brew after the workout (or during if you’re feeling fancy). The trend started at breweries in Germany, but the concept is going global with events in Australia and several popping up across the U.S. as well. (Read more from Huffington Post)

4.

Speaking of beer…hey, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere…a Swedish brewery is releasing a beer designed for drinking in the shower that also leaves your hair manageable. The PangPang brewery created Shower Beer, a strong pale ale in a 6 ounce bottle meant to gulp while standing in the shower. The hoppy, citrusy brew can also be used as a conditioner, so you can look good and feel good at the same time. Brewmaster Frank Tunedal told Mashable that he made Shower Beer small enough to keep cold in a hot shower, and strong enough to get you ready for a fresh night out.