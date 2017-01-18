Garth Brooks Blames Tour “Karma” in Turning Down Inaugural Gig

Garth Brooks was one of the names thrown around a lot as an artist who might perform for Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration this week. And while Garth was game, he says he left it up to chance whether he’d play or not.

During his weekly “Inside Studio G” show on his Facebook page on Monday, Garth says that with his world tour in full swing, it wasn’t really up to him if he could play or not, it was all up to ticket sales.

“We left it up to karma. If Cincinnati goes two weekends instead of one, then of course we are out.”

It ended up that strong ticket sales meant that three additional shows were booked in Cincinnati, so Garth was out.

As for his wishes for the new president, Garth says he wishes him nothing but good luck and love according to Billabord.

“I’ll tell you with this whole presidential thing: We got one going out. Pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let’s stay together,” Brooks said. “Love, unity — that’s what it’s all about.”