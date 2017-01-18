Eli Young Band Loses Everything In Bus Fire

January 18, 2017 7:06 AM By Kat on KMPS
Just hours after their Tuesday night (Jan. 17) show, the Eli Young Band suffered a major loss while traveling to their next show.

Their tour bus and everything on it went up in flames according to CMT.

“Our bus caught fire tonight right outside of Topeka, KS,” the group posted on Instagram. “We’ve lost more than a bus here. There are memories and possessions that we can’t replace! It’s really sad to see her go. We’re just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe!”

According to the Topeka Capital-Journal, the fire was called in around 12:45 a.m while the vehicle pulled over about 10 miles east of downtown Topeka.

The Shawnee Heights Fire District that responded to the blaze said there were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

The band’s next show is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Minnesota, and there have been no reports of any cancellations yet.

