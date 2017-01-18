Details Announced For 2017 ACM Awards

It was announced this week that this year’s edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards is moving to the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the first time.

According to the Associated Press, the 20,000-seat arena opened in 2016 on the Las Vegas Strip and will be the home of a new National Hockey League expansion team later this year.

In the meantime, the 52nd annual awards show will be held at the space on April 2 and will air on CBS.

The ACMs promise exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, surprising moments and more.

Last year’s show was hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Artist nominations for the ceremony will be announced later this year in the coming weeks.