Details Announced For 2017 ACM Awards

January 18, 2017 6:47 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: las vegas, CBS, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, ACMs

It was announced this week that this year’s edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards is moving to the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the first time.

According to the Associated Press, the 20,000-seat arena opened in 2016 on the Las Vegas Strip and will be the home of a new National Hockey League expansion team later this year.

In the meantime, the 52nd annual awards show will be held at the space on April 2 and will air on CBS.

The ACMs promise exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, surprising moments and more.

Last year’s show was hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Artist nominations for the ceremony will be announced later this year in the coming weeks.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live