‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Involved in Car Accident

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is recovering in the hospital after being involved in a serious car accident on Monday.

E! News reports that the 19-year-old suffered a broken vertebrae and is currently wearing a neck brace.

According to Chrisley, the accident occurred after her floor mat got stuck under the gas pedal. When she looked down to fix it, her vehicle swerved and struck a guardrail.

“Savannah survived with a fractured vertebrae in her neck and several bruises and burns from the airbags. We have a six-week recovery period and we are all so thankful to the good Lord above for His grace and mercy,” the teen’s father Todd Chrisley said in a statement.

“Everyone look out for the girl wearing the helmet and riding a tricycle down the highways going forward.”