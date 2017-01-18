Blake Shelton Helped Thomas Rhett with His Homework

We know Blake Shelton is a funny guy. But Blake Shelton the tutor? Who knew?

Thomas Rhett told Sunday Today that Blake Shelton used to help him with his homework when he was growing up. This all happened when Rhett was a kid and was out on the road with his dad Rhett Akins.

“It became normal,” Rhett said during the interview. “Looking back at it today it’s just so funny because I’m opening a show for him, but he was helping me with homework 10 years ago.”

So how was Blake Shelton as a tutor? Thomas Rhett says Blake was not that good of a tutor. It may be a good thing, because Thomas Rhett is a Grammy-nominated artist. Plus we all love his music. Thanks Blake!