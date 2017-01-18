Adam Craig’s “Just A Phase” Lyric Video Drops TOMORROW!

Adam Craig is from Tenino, Washington, and every time we play his music on 941 KMPS there are a lot of Washington people with big smiles on their faces. But they’re not the only ones who love Adam Craig’s music! He is definitely an #ArtistToKnow! Tomorrow his lyric video for his latest single, “Just A Phase”, will debut on Taste of Country! Congrats Adam! We can’t wait to see the video!
Can’t wait for y’all to see this lyric video for #JustAPhase. Coming to ya on @tasteofcountry tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/jxcqUXOXOJ
— Adam Craig (@AdamCraigMusic) January 18, 2017