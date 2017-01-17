WATCH: Dierks Bentley Takes His Annual New Year Polar Plunge

For 15 years, Dierks Bentley has taken a polar plunge to kick off his new year.

Since he was a little delayed for his lake jump in 2017, Bentley accounted for each day with an extra minute in the water.

“I’m very superstitious,” he admitted in a video on Facebook.

“I can’t miss this. We’ve done it every year for 15 years. I’m here by myself. To make up for the fact that I’m late I’m going to try and do one minute for every day that I’ve been late. I’m going to go for 13 minutes which is crazy. I feel like I gotta make good on missing the lake jump. It’s 38 degrees. It’s really cold. So here goes.”

Unlike previous Bentley Tour openers, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi didn’t have to jump in the water with Dierks this year.

Last week, Cole Swindell expressed his gratitude to Taste Of Country for getting to stay dry going into 2017.

“That was the only thing I was not looking forward to about touring with Dierks Bentley, but I got to get out of it somehow,” the singer says. “He’ll get me back somehow, so I better hush.”