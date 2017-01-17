WATCH: Dierks Bentley Takes His Annual New Year Polar Plunge

January 17, 2017 7:33 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi

For 15 years, Dierks Bentley has taken a polar plunge to kick off his new year.

Since he was a little delayed for his lake jump in 2017, Bentley accounted for each day with an extra minute in the water.

“I’m very superstitious,” he admitted in a video on Facebook.

“I can’t miss this. We’ve done it every year for 15 years. I’m here by myself. To make up for the fact that I’m late I’m going to try and do one minute for every day that I’ve been late. I’m going to go for 13 minutes which is crazy. I feel like I gotta make good on missing the lake jump. It’s 38 degrees. It’s really cold. So here goes.”

Unlike previous Bentley Tour openers, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi didn’t have to jump in the water with Dierks this year.

Last week, Cole Swindell expressed his gratitude to Taste Of Country for getting to stay dry going into 2017.

“That was the only thing I was not looking forward to about touring with Dierks Bentley, but I got to get out of it somehow,” the singer says. “He’ll get me back somehow, so I better hush.”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live