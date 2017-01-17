WATCH: Dan and Shay Release Incredible ‘How Not To’ Video

It would have been very easy to put together the same ole’ love-song music video we’ve seen a billion times, but Dan+Shay had a very different vision for their latest video.

The new video is incredibly gripping and a creative piece of storytelling surrounding two recovering alcoholics.

All weekend, the duo & the actors involved shared brief snippets of their latest project on social media, with gritty clips that include several arguments, smoking, drinking and a waitress who’s fallen asleep on the job because of her alcohol problem.

“How Not To” is the second single from their Obsessed album, following their #1, “From the Ground Up.”

