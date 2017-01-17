Thomas Rhett Extends His 2017 ‘Home Team Tour’ Before It Even Started

Thomas Rhett is expanding his 2017 Home Team Tour before he ever plays the first date in late February.
Tickets have sold out from the original dates & cities announced causing a huge demand for more tour stops.
A list of the newly added Home Team Tour cities is below (no dates have been released yet).
Rhett’s new tour dates include more stops in the U.S. (Kansas City, Mo., Louisville, Ky., and more), as well as his first-ever headlining shows in Canada, and a return to Europe according to The Boot.
“It’s unreal that we’re adding dates before we’ve even had a chance to get started,” Rhett says of his first trek as a headliner.
“It’d be impossible to pick which part of the tour I’m most excited about, but I can’t wait to get back out there. We’re going to make sure every last person at the show has a good time.”
The 2017 Home Team Tour kicks off February 23 with Kelsea Ballerini and Ryan Hurd opening:
Feb. 23 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
Feb. 24 – Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Center
Feb. 25 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
March 2 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
March 3 – Dekalb, Ill. @ NIU Convocation Center
March 4 – Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena
March 9 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
March 10 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
March 11 – Dayton, Ohio @ Wright State University Nutter Center
March 17 – Huntington, W.V. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
March 18 – Wiston-Salem, N.C. @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial
March 23 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
March 24 – Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
March 25 – Norman, Okla. @ Lloyd Noble Center
April 20-21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Recent additions:
London, UK
Birmingham, UK
Manchester, UK
Glasgow, UK
Belfast, UK
Abbotsford, BC
Dawson Creek, BC
Edmonton, AB
Lethbridge, AB
Regina, SK
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Evansville, IN
Louisville, KY
Alpharetta, GA
Washington, DC
Columbia, SC
Pensacola, FL
Biloxi, MS
Columbia, MO
Kansas City, MO
Springfield, MO
Bismarck, ND
St Paul, MN
Omaha, NE