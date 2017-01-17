Thomas Rhett Extends His 2017 ‘Home Team Tour’ Before It Even Started

Thomas Rhett is expanding his 2017 Home Team Tour before he ever plays the first date in late February.

Tickets have sold out from the original dates & cities announced causing a huge demand for more tour stops.

A list of the newly added Home Team Tour cities is below (no dates have been released yet).

Rhett’s new tour dates include more stops in the U.S. (Kansas City, Mo., Louisville, Ky., and more), as well as his first-ever headlining shows in Canada, and a return to Europe according to The Boot.

“It’s unreal that we’re adding dates before we’ve even had a chance to get started,” Rhett says of his first trek as a headliner.

“It’d be impossible to pick which part of the tour I’m most excited about, but I can’t wait to get back out there. We’re going to make sure every last person at the show has a good time.”

The 2017 Home Team Tour kicks off February 23 with Kelsea Ballerini and Ryan Hurd opening:

Feb. 23 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

Feb. 24 – Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Center

Feb. 25 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

March 2 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

March 3 – Dekalb, Ill. @ NIU Convocation Center

March 4 – Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena

March 9 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

March 10 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

March 11 – Dayton, Ohio @ Wright State University Nutter Center

March 17 – Huntington, W.V. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

March 18 – Wiston-Salem, N.C. @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial

March 23 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

March 24 – Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

March 25 – Norman, Okla. @ Lloyd Noble Center

April 20-21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Recent additions:

London, UK

Birmingham, UK

Manchester, UK

Glasgow, UK

Belfast, UK

Abbotsford, BC

Dawson Creek, BC

Edmonton, AB

Lethbridge, AB

Regina, SK

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Evansville, IN

Louisville, KY

Alpharetta, GA

Washington, DC

Columbia, SC

Pensacola, FL

Biloxi, MS

Columbia, MO

Kansas City, MO

Springfield, MO

Bismarck, ND

St Paul, MN

Omaha, NE