Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 17th

1.

As if owning a $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills isn’t enough, now Taylor Swift wants her home declared a landmark. The mansion, which includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms on a 10,982-square-foot property, was purchased by Swift in September 2015 and was previously owned by movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn. Swift is seeking the designation to ensure the home is “preserved,” according to the Beverly Hills Courier. (Read more from PEOPLE)

2.

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood will perform during the upcoming Grammy Awards. The televised ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 12th and will be hosted by James Corden. Both Urban and Underwood are nominated for Grammy awards. Urban is up for Best Country Album for “Ripcord,” Best Country Song for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” Underwood is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells.” (Read more from Taste Of Country)

3.

Feld Entertainment Inc., the parent company of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, said the 146-year-old circus will offer its final performances this spring. A press release noted the company decided to wrap up the show — which is famous for its animal acts and high-flying acrobatics — because of high costs and a drop in ticket sales, which made the circus an unsustainable business. “Following the transition of the elephants off the circus, the company saw a decline in ticket sales greater than could have been anticipated,” Feld Entertainment said, referring to how the show retired its elephants last year in response to pressure from animal-rights activists. (Read more from USA Today)

4.

Looking to fall in love? Well you’re in one of the best states to find it! Michigan State University‘s Journal of Research in Personality surveyed more than 120-thousand adults worldwide about how they felt about relationships & their effects. Officials say states with higher rankings have more positive outlooks on relationships. Surprisingly, New York also scored low on the list despite being the setting of most romantic comedies.

The best states for lovers were Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin (which essentially tied for No. 1), followed by Vermont, Alaska, North Carolina, Delaware, Minnesota and Oregon. Tying for 10th place were California, Maine and Washington.

The worst states for lovers tended to score high on both attachment anxiety and avoidance. North Dakota fared the worst, followed by Kentucky, Kansas, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Ohio, South Carolina, Colorado, New York and Indiana.