Little Big Town Surprise Students at Walt Disney World Resort

Little Big Town used a little ‘Disney magic’ to surprise Ohio students from Wadsworth High School after they performed at a Disney Performing Arts workshop.

The surprise visit was the kickoff for the now fourth annual Music In Our Schools – Music Inspires Tour according to the Give A Note Foundation.

The superstar quartet shared their own experiences with music education and the importance of music in the lives of all students.

“Music education is a right of every student,” said Karen Fairchild.

“It helps them develop creativity and self-expression. It builds skills like collaboration and critical thinking that help them succeed in life. For me, my music teacher in high school pushed me out on stage for the very first time to sing a solo, and it changed my life. So I’m very grateful for music education and the power that it had on my career.”

The WHS Show Choir met the band Little Big Town today #wadsworth pic.twitter.com/No7yREd5z8 — Wadsworth Bruin (@WadsworthBruin) January 13, 2017

Exciting day for Ohio students! @littlebigtown made a surprise visit to kick off 2017 Music In Our Schools Tour. pic.twitter.com/r6HaxTJYjv — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) January 14, 2017

In its five years, Give a Note has provided over $1.2 million in grants to reach more than 45,000 students in under-served communities across the country.

Six schools will receive a $2,500 grant from Give a Note Foundation this year, which will then be matched by the CMA Foundation.

Ramona High School, Riverside, CA

Joliet Central High School, Joliet, IL

Salina South Middle School, Salina, KS

James Otis Elementary School, Boston, MA

Tar River Elementary School, Franklinton, NC

Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee, WA