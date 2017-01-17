Jason Aldean Performing at 2017 Oregon Jamboree!

January 17, 2017 7:29 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Jason Aldean, oregon jamboree, they don't know tour

We know what our summer plans will be! Jason Aldean will headline the 2017 Oregon Jamboree on August 4th this summer!

“It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,” Jason Aldean said in a press release. “We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done. It’ll be cool to have Chris back out with us, and Kane is the right guy to get the fans riled up.”

As of right now, Jason Aldean doesn’t have plans to bring his “They Don’t Know Tour” through Seattle. The closest he may get this year is the Oregon Jamboree. BUT you know we always have lots of tickets and VIP camping for that weekend! So keep listening to win!

You may want to plan a road trip to see Jason Aldean’s “They Don’t Know Tour” especially if you’re a big fan of Chris Young and Kane Brown! They are his opening acts! Yee! Here’s a list of all his stops!

http://www.jasonaldean.com/tour

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live