Jason Aldean Performing at 2017 Oregon Jamboree!

We know what our summer plans will be! Jason Aldean will headline the 2017 Oregon Jamboree on August 4th this summer!

“It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,” Jason Aldean said in a press release. “We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done. It’ll be cool to have Chris back out with us, and Kane is the right guy to get the fans riled up.”

As of right now, Jason Aldean doesn’t have plans to bring his “They Don’t Know Tour” through Seattle. The closest he may get this year is the Oregon Jamboree. BUT you know we always have lots of tickets and VIP camping for that weekend! So keep listening to win!

You may want to plan a road trip to see Jason Aldean’s “They Don’t Know Tour” especially if you’re a big fan of Chris Young and Kane Brown! They are his opening acts! Yee! Here’s a list of all his stops!

http://www.jasonaldean.com/tour