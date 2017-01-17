Chris Lane Coming To ‘The Bachelor’

January 17, 2017 9:33 AM
If there’s one thing you need to know about Chris Lane, it’s this: he is a HUGE fan of ‘The Bachelor’ & ‘The Bachelorette’.

The sexy (and still supposedly single) country star has never been shy about his love for the reality TV romance dramas, in fact, he once said he was open to be the actual Bachelor on the show if his schedule allowed.

“Maybe in a couple of years. I’m still trying to get my career off the ground but . . . maybe when I settle down a bit,” Chris explained.

And it looks like he IS (finally) coming onto the show!

According to NashvilleGab, Chris will be performing his single “For Her” during a one-on-one date with Bachelor Nick Viall and one of the lucky ladies.

The episode will air Monday, January 23rd, at 8/7c, on ABC.

“It’s no secret one of my favorite shows is The Bachelor/Bachelorette … so this was definitely a bucket list opportunity that I could never pass up,” Lane told NashvilleGab.

“The crew, Nick and his date were a lot of fun to work with and the sold out crowd was amazing. Definitely a highlight of the year!”

(Below you can see how creative fans get when they have the chance to meet Chris Lane and play on his reality show addiction)

