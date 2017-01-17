Carrie Underwood Record Breaking 25th #1 Song

Um…what?!?! This is AMAZING! Thank you FANS & Country radio! ❤️ #blessed https://t.co/qeCyPJa60g — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 16, 2017

Number one records are nothing new for this gal, but even Carrie Underwood is a little overwhelmed by her latest song to hit the top of the charts. “Dirty Laundry” becomes Carrie’s 25th song to make it to the top. This is Carrie Underwood’s fourth straight number one single from her album “Storyteller”.

Why is this record breaking? From Billboard Magazine…

With this song Carrie Underwood extends the longest streak of top 10 promoted singles from a career’s start on both charts; Tracy Lawrence ranks second with 19 out-of-the-gate top 10s in 1992-97. Among women, Underwood boasts the second-most Country Airplay top 10s, after Reba McEntire (36).

Here is a recap of Carrie Underwood’s 25 top 10 country singles:

Title, Hot Country Songs / Country Airplay Peak, Year

“Jesus, Take the Wheel,” No. 1 / 1, 2006

“Don’t Forget to Remember Me,” No. 2 / 2, 2006

“Before He Cheats,” No. 1 / 1, 2006

“Wasted,” No. 1 / 1, 2007

“So Small,” No. 1 / 1, 2007

“All-American Girl,” No. 1 / 1, 2008

“Last Name,” No. 1 / 1, 2008

“Just a Dream,” No. 1 / 1, 2008

“I Told You So” (featuring Randy Travis), No. 2 / 2, 2009

“Cowboy Casanova,” No. 1 / 1, 2009

“Temporary Home,” No. 1 / 1, 2010

“Undo It,” No. 1 / 1, 2010

“Mama’s Song,” No. 2 / 2, 2011

“Remind Me” (duet with Brad Paisley), No. 1 / 1, 2011

“Good Girl,” No. 1 / 1, 2012

“Blown Away,” No. 2 / 1, 2012

“Two Black Cadillacs,” No. 4 / 2, 2013

“See You Again,” No. 7 / 2, 2013

“Somethin’ Bad” (duet with Miranda Lambert), No. 1 / 7, 2014

“Something in the Water,” No. 1 / 3, 2015

“Little Toy Guns,” No. 6 / 2, 2015

“Smoke Break,” No. 4 / 2, 2015

“Heartbeat,” No. 2 / 1, 2016

“Church Bells,” No. 2 / 1, 2016

“Dirty Laundry,” No. 10 / 10 (to date), 2016