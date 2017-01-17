Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Play Grammy Awards

The 2017 Grammy Awards quietly unveiled its first list of performers over the weekend in a TV spot that aired during Saturday night’s NFL playoff game.

Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, The Weeknd, John Legend, and Metallica will all take to the stage at the Staples Center in L.A. during the awards show’s live broadcast February 12 on CBS, hosted by James Corden.

Other performers are expected to be announced in the coming days according to Taste Of Country.

Both Urban and Underwood are nominated for Grammy awards.

Urban is up for Best Country Album for “Ripcord,” Best Country Song for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Underwood is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells.”