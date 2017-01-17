Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Play Grammy Awards

January 17, 2017 6:13 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Award Show, Blue Ain't Your Color, Carrie Underwood, CBS, church bells, Grammys, James Corden, Keith Urban

The 2017 Grammy Awards quietly unveiled its first list of performers over the weekend in a TV spot that aired during Saturday night’s NFL playoff game.

Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, The Weeknd, John Legend, and Metallica will all take to the stage at the Staples Center in L.A. during the awards show’s live broadcast February 12 on CBS, hosted by James Corden.

Other performers are expected to be announced in the coming days according to Taste Of Country.

Both Urban and Underwood are nominated for Grammy awards.

Urban is up for Best Country Album for “Ripcord,” Best Country Song for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Underwood is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells.”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live