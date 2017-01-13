Zac Brown Band Coming To The Gorge

Zac Brown Band have announced their touring plans for 2017. The band is currently in the studio recording a new album titled Welcome Home, which will be released on May 12th. Their tour kicks off the same day.

“We’re looking forward to heading back on the road in 2017 and sharing some new songs with our fans,” Brown said in a prepared statement.

WHO: Zac Brown Band

WHERE: Gorge Amphitheatre

WHEN: Sat, Aug 19

Tickets On Sale: Friday, January 20 at 10am

See more tour dates and info HERE.

Want to WIN your tickets to ZBB? Well, you are in luck, because New Country @ 94.1 has YOUR pair of tickets all week long (January 16-January 20)!

Listen for the winning text keywords, starting Monday @ 6:15am, and when you hear the cue make sure to text ’em to 54994 to score a pair of tickets to the show!

Message and data rates may apply. Must be 18+ to enter or win. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.