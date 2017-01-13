Surprise! Little Big Town Member Makes Baby Announcement

Talk about an exciting way to start out the new year!

On Thursday, Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman took to Twitter to share a little secret.

The singer, her husband Stephen, and their daughter Daisy posed for a picture with a new baby.

Turns out the family had grown recently with the adoption of a little girl named Dolly Grace according to E! News.

The New Year brought our family new love. We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yLIvSLF2Z5 — Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) January 12, 2017

“The New Year brought our family new love. We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy’s little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️” the photo’s caption read.

Little Big Town members and married couple Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, who have a 6-year-old son, Elijah, also shared the photo and their sweet personal messages.

“Dolly Grace, you don’t even know how much you are already loved,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Meet the newest member of the LBT family… Dolly Grace,” Westbrook said. “We love you lil’ Dolly!!”