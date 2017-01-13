Surprise! Little Big Town Member Makes Baby Announcement

January 13, 2017 5:28 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Baby, Family, Little Big Town, Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, adoption

Talk about an exciting way to start out the new year!

On Thursday, Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman took to Twitter to share a little secret.

The singer, her husband Stephen, and their daughter Daisy posed for a picture with a new baby.

Turns out the family had grown recently with the adoption of a little girl named Dolly Grace according to E! News.

“The New Year brought our family new love. We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy’s little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️” the photo’s caption read.

Little Big Town members and married couple Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, who have a 6-year-old son, Elijah, also shared the photo and their sweet personal messages.

“Dolly Grace, you don’t even know how much you are already loved,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Meet the newest member of the LBT family… Dolly Grace,” Westbrook said. “We love you lil’ Dolly!!”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live