Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 13th

1.

President Barack Obama took his bromance with Vice President Joe Biden to the next level yesterday when he unexpectedly honored his right-hand man with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The big surprise took place while Obama was giving a speech about Biden’s contributions during a farewell tribute to the outgoing vice president. “To know Joe Biden is to know love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully,” Obama said during the televised ceremony, as Biden wiped tears from his eyes. When Obama presented him with the award, Biden noted, “I don’t deserve this. But I know it came from the president’s heart.” Awww. (Read more from Rolling Stone)

2.

Surprise! Little Big Town member is a new mom! On Thursday, Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman to Twitter to share the little secret. The singer, her husband Stephen, and their daughter Daisy posed for a picture that Kimberly shared to Twitter. Included in the lovely family pic was a new baby. Turns out the family had grown recently with the adoption of a little girl named Dolly Grace. “The New Year brought our family new love. We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy’s little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️” the photo’s caption read. How exciting! Congratulations to the entire Schlapman family. (Read more from E! News)

The New Year brought our family new love. We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yLIvSLF2Z5 — Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) January 12, 2017

3.

The world is such a crazy place nowadays that even throwing up a peace sign can be a dangerous act. The New York Post reports that waving your fingers in the air could compromise our security. The reason? Because we use our fingerprints to guard our digital lives and hackers are starting to go after biometric data. According to Japanese researcher Isao Echizen, “Just casually making a peace sign in front of a camera, fingerprints can become widely available.” He said that in the right light, even a smart phone camera could capture enough fingerprint data to recreate a person’s biometric identity. Echizen and his colleagues are currently working on a film to obscure fingerprints. (Read more from the New York Post)

4.

Do you ever wake up in the morning craving whiskey, but needing coffee? If so, Jack Daniel’s has the answer for you. The company has partnered with the World of Coffee to create Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee. Now before you get too excited, the new product is non-alcoholic. According to Mashable, the drink is made of “premium 100 percent Arabica coffee, roasted medium and infused with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.” It may not give you a buzz, but it’s sure to be delicious. The coffee is available in caffeinated and decaffeinated at the Jack Daniel’s online store. (Read more from Mashable)