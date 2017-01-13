Listen to MORE of Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s New Duet

January 13, 2017 7:54 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Faith Hill, keep your eyes on me, the shack, Tim Mcgraw

We are counting the days until Tim and Faith hit the Tacoma Dome! Keep listening to win tickets to the show, because we have a ton for YOU!

First let’s get a listen to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s duet, “Keep Your Eyes On Me”. We are able to hear more of it in the new trailer for the movie that also features Tim playing the character of Willie.

From The Boot:

“The Tim / Faith song “Keep Your Eyes on Me” that anchors the movie is brilliant,” William P. Young, who wrote the novel on which The Shack is based, tells People, “resonating perfectly with one of the film’s deepest threads: an invitation to trust.”

According to McGraw, “Keep Your Eyes on Me” was inspired by a line in the movie: “There’s a part where that line is spoken,” he explains, “and it was so powerful, and we took that and ran with it.”

The Shack will hit theatres March 3rd.

