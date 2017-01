Justin Moore has two additional mouths to feed.

His family recently welcomed Johnny and June, their new Great Dane puppies.

Moore posted an Instagram picture of them cuddled up, sleeping in the back seat of his vehicle.

He also shared a video saying the puppies were a gift to his girls from Santa!

Johnny and June join Justin, his wife Kate, their six-year-old daughter Ella, their five-year-old daughter Kennedy and two-year-old Rebecca.

Well…our family just expanded by two. Everyone meet Johnny and June! #greatdanesofinstagram A photo posted by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:02am PST