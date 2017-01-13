Jana Kramer Teases Hallmark Channel Acting Gig

Country singer, former ‘One Tree Hill’ actress and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ alum Jana Kramer took to Twitter this week to tease an upcoming TV project.

“My filming buddy for the next month. Everyone meet King,” Kramer wrote alongside a pic of her nuzzling up to a dog.

She then added the hashtags “#Vancouver” and “#Hallmark,” indicating that the mysterious production will air at some point on The Hallmark Channel according to Nashville Gab.

Kramer has only acted sporadically since ‘One Tree Hill’ ended in 2012. In 2013, she starred in the indie drama ‘Heart of the Country’.

Kramer also stars in “Country Crush” which comes out on DVD on March 14th.  It’ll be available exclusively at WalMart.

“Country Crush” is the story of a city girl and inspiring singer who falls in love with a country boy.  She’s then forced to decide between love or pursuing her dream.  Kramer plays the country boy’s sister-in-law.

