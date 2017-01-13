Cyndi Lauper Mixes Pop & Country on Austin City Limits

Cyndi Lauper’s episode of Austin City Limits airs Saturday, January 14th. We have a sneak peek of that performance. Cyndi Lauper is channeling Patsy Cline for one of our all time favorite country songs, “Walkin’ After Midnight”.

It’s a little strange watching Cyndi Lauper sing Patsy Cline, but oddly it works. It definitely peaks our curiosity making us want to see more. We can’t miss when she sings, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”!

We have always loved “True Colors”!

She even pulled out a Harlen Howard song, “Heartache By the Number” and told Rolling Stone,

“I had to divorce myself from that and find a place where this music sat in my voice, where the sweet spots were, how I could bring it to life and how I could bring a story to it”.