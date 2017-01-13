CMT’s Cody Alan Comes Out As Gay

We know it’s never easy to make this kind of announcement, and we applaud Cody Alan for his bravery to live his life in his own truth. As soon as Cody made the announcement, the country music community responded with love!
We love you 💛 https://t.co/krxyW6X6Ho
— Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) January 12, 2017
@brothersosborne ❤️❤️❤️
— alex (@alexwantsadog) January 12, 2017
proud of you dude. happiness is found in the most authentic form of ourselves. carry on! https://t.co/rFVPAa3tac
— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) January 12, 2017
So much love for you @cmtcody. ❤ https://t.co/1G7lnYIoSX
— Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) January 12, 2017
Proud of you brother! Y'all help us show @cmtcody some love! https://t.co/E1w96nVcNt
— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 12, 2017
Love ya, Cody! You do you!! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/H0WsPS24zH
— Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) January 12, 2017
You're the best @cmtcody ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/ehkmgDuY27
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 12, 2017
Congrats @cmtcody Youre paving the way for others in the country music community to be themselves proudly. As we all should be! Proud of you
— KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) January 12, 2017