Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Featured in Upcoming Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville just keeps getting better and better!

They’ve been announcing their upcoming exhibits which include Jason Aldean, Shania Twain and Loretta Lynn. Today, two more superstars were added to the honorable list.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be featured in an exhibit that opens on Nov. 17, 2017, and is slated to run through May 13, 2018 according to Taste Of Country.

The couple took to social media to share an old photo from where their relationship all started, on their Spontaneous Combustion Tour.

Where it all started… Follow @countrymusichof for more on our exhibit coming in November! #CMHOF50 pic.twitter.com/aYInNJG4X3 — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) January 12, 2017