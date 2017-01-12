Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Featured in Upcoming Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

January 12, 2017 8:38 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Faith Hill, Hall of Fame, Jason Aldean, Loretta Lynn, nashville, Shania Twain, Tim Mcgraw, Tour

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville just keeps getting better and better!

They’ve been announcing their upcoming exhibits which include Jason Aldean, Shania Twain and Loretta Lynn. Today, two more superstars were added to the honorable list.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be featured in an exhibit that opens on Nov. 17, 2017, and is slated to run through May 13, 2018 according to Taste Of Country.

The couple took to social media to share an old photo from where their relationship all started, on their Spontaneous Combustion Tour.

