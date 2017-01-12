Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 12th

1.

The official snow total for Portland stands at seven-point-nine inches for yesterday, even though some areas saw more than a foot. Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler each issued a state of emergency to mobilize all available resources for areas hit by the massive snowstorm. The Seattle Department of Transportation is even sending crews to Portland to assist with efforts to dig the city out. Seattle transportation officials say they’re sending equipment that includes heavy salt-spreading trucks and plows, a chainsaw crew and wood-chipper truck, an aerial-lift truck, and a few light-duty, salt-and-plow vehicles. Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler are urging drivers to stay off the roads until conditions improve. (Read more from KATU News)

2.

Taco Bell is finally planning to go nationwide this month with its latest fast food concoction: a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken. Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken and the rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and a special avocado ranch sauce. The taco has tested well in markets in Bakersfield, California, and Kansas City, Missouri, over the past two years and is ready for the big time. It will be available across the country on January 26th and cost $2.99. (Read more from Business Insider)

The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell. The #NakedChickenChalupa will be exposed January 26. pic.twitter.com/m26nRt5v9B — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 11, 2017

3.

Remember last year when a TV network in the UK announced that British thespian Joseph Fiennes would be portraying King of Pop Michael Jackson? Well, the first trailer for that project has now arrived. ‘Urban Myths’ is a made-for-TV project featuring several shorts that tell the tales of some of Hollywood’s best-known urban legends-including one about MJ driving across the U.S. with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after 9/11. The teaser only offers up a couple glimpses of Fiennes as Jackson, but fans were outraged. Now, Paris Jackson has taken to Twitter to reveal that she’s not happy at all about how Fiennes portrays her late father Michael Jackson. “I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” she wrote. (Read more from US Magazine)

4.

Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher may have co-starred in the 2011 romantic comedy ‘No Strings Attached’, but their salaries were very different. Looking back at the pay gap, which she says she was aware of at the time, Portman said in a Marie Claire interview: “I wasn’t as p***ed as I should have been.” She added, “I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.” Portman explains that she only went along with the whole thing because of Hollywood’s reliance on “quotes,” which set an actor’s market value based on their last movie payday. “His was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more,” she said. “Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.” Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter to praise Portman for speaking out. “So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!” Kutcher wrote. (Read more from People)