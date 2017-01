The track list for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack has been announced, and it’s just as sexy as the movie looks to be!

The list of artists includes Nick Jonas, John Legend, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik, whose duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” has already been released.

Anderson East also made the track list with his song “What Would It Take”. (Maybe Anderson and Miranda will take in the movie on Valentine’s Day…)

Fifty Shades Darker and its soundtrack both arrive on February 10.