Jake Owen Gets A Baseball Field Named After Him

Well here’s a pretty unique and sweet honor for Jake Owen.

The singer found out recently that he would be getting a youth baseball field named after him.

Back in December, Jake attended the Kevin Harvick sixth annual Dinner, Auction and Concert. While there, Jake found out from Harvick, a NASCAR champion, that The Kevin Harvick Foundation and The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation would be opening a Youth Development Park in honor of the “Alone With You” singer in his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida.

“This sports complex is going to literally change children’s lives and provide such a positive impact on our community of Vero Beach,” Owen said (quote via Kevin Harvick Foundation). “I’m so proud to call Kevin Harvick a friend, and forever grateful for his continued generosity towards our foundation and many others.”

The Jake Owen Field will feature two youth-league baseball fields and will begin construction this month according to Sounds Like Nashville. Kids can expect to hit the field in March.