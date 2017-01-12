Chris Lane Lands A New Job

Chris Lane is signing on to represent the Hydroxycut family of weight management products.

The former baseball player turned country star will be featured in an integrated marketing campaign that combines print, digital and multiple social media platforms according to NBC 2.

Iovate Health Sciences, the owner of the Hydroxycut brand, says, “Chris is unique in the sense he is a former athlete turned musician, with both lifestyles requiring frequent travel and regular fitness training to maintain a great look and positive energy. Hydroxycut products are ideal for him to support his healthy lifestyle and perform at a level in which his fans have come to expect.”

Lane says, “I am very focused on making 2017 the best year ever for my fans, and Hydroxycut will play a big part in giving me a boost from my first show to the very last.”

