Brad Paisley Warns Fans of Imposter Asking for Money

Brad Paisley took to Twitter this week to warn fans of an imposter who is trying to steal their money.
“Come on people. Don’t fall for this crap,” Paisley wrote to a follower who asked if he had really messaged her seeking cash.
“Don’t send money to anybody claiming to be me. Or anyone else either.”
Meanwhile, another fan added, “Look out for an account that looks like BP’s. I was contacted by. Didn’t fall for it!”
For what it’s worth, Paisley doesn’t need to solicit his fans for financial help. In fact, Forbes reported in 2011 that the singer made $40 million that year according to Page Six.