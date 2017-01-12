Brad Paisley Warns Fans of Imposter Asking for Money

Brad Paisley took to Twitter this week to warn fans of an imposter who is trying to steal their money.

“Come on people. Don’t fall for this crap,” Paisley wrote to a follower who asked if he had really messaged her seeking cash.

“Don’t send money to anybody claiming to be me. Or anyone else either.”

Meanwhile, another fan added, “Look out for an account that looks like BP’s. I was contacted by. Didn’t fall for it!”

For what it’s worth, Paisley doesn’t need to solicit his fans for financial help. In fact, Forbes reported in 2011 that the singer made $40 million that year according to Page Six.

Come on people. Don't fall for this crap. Don't send money to anybody claiming to be me. Or anyone else either. https://t.co/KyZoWv5cX9 — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) January 11, 2017

Well yes, but still, not your responsibility. RT @moms4paisley: @BradPaisley so you're not stranded in Alabama and need money to get home? — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) January 11, 2017

Oh that's really him. RT @Averyglamma2016: @PrinkeyAmy @BradPaisley Kenny chesney was asking me for 50 bucks on here too — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) January 11, 2017