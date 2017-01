Blake Shelton is heading on tour, working on ‘The Voice’, appearing on the new Apple ‘Carpool Karaoke’ show…and NOW he’s performing at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards.

(Did that make anyone else exhausted? That’s a LONG list of things going on! Way to go Blake!)

Shelton has three nominations at the People’s Choice Awards including Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album.

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards will air on January 19th at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.