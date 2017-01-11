WATCH: This Girl Just Rocked The Guitar Onstage With Keith Urban

Keith Urban like to make dreams come true for aspiring musicians.

Urban was doing a Twitter chat in December when he got a video from a 19-year old Ellen Tefanis showing off her guitar skills and asking if she could play with him at his concert in Brisbane, Australia.

According to Taste Of Country, Tefanis has been playing guitar since she was 8 so she definitely has some major skills

And Keith said YES!

“Come on out here, Ellen,” Urban said several songs into his set. “Introduce yourself to everybody.”

Tefanis soon found herself center stage launching into “Sweet Thing” with Keith playing at her side! (Check out the video above)