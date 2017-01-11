WATCH: Snoop Dogg’s Hilarious Reaction To Little Big Town’s National Anthem Performance

January 11, 2017 7:22 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Championship, college football, Little Big Town, National Anthem, Snoop Dogg

A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Snoop Dogg now knows what we already knew: Little Big Town is amazing!

The country quartet performed the National Anthem at the College Football National Championship, and Snoop was blown away.

“They sound good. I like that,” Snoop can be heard saying in an Instagram video. “Little Big Town dope with me. I like them.”

By the end, he can be heard saying, “Heyyyyyy,” applauding the group on their stellar performance.

Now that he’s a fan, maybe there will be a Snoop Dogg and Little Big Town collaboration in the future. You never know!

