WATCH: Snoop Dogg’s Hilarious Reaction To Little Big Town’s National Anthem Performance

A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

Snoop Dogg now knows what we already knew: Little Big Town is amazing!

The country quartet performed the National Anthem at the College Football National Championship, and Snoop was blown away.

“They sound good. I like that,” Snoop can be heard saying in an Instagram video. “Little Big Town dope with me. I like them.”

By the end, he can be heard saying, “Heyyyyyy,” applauding the group on their stellar performance.

Now that he’s a fan, maybe there will be a Snoop Dogg and Little Big Town collaboration in the future. You never know!