WATCH: LoCash Showcase Fan Proposals In “Ring On Every Finger” Lyric Video

Proposal videos are the perfect compliment to LoCash’s high-energy love song “Ring On Every Finger”.

The duo put a clever twist on their lyric video by including fan-submitted videos showing their statements of love.

According to an official press release, fans also can enter for a chance to meet LOCASH in Las Vegas!

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Comcast Spotlight will provide fans a chance to win a trip through their “”Ring On Every Finger” Sweepstakes.

Two men, plus three friends each and two women, plus three friends each, will receive airfare, ground transportation and three nights March 31-April 3 at Mandalay Bay by entering HERE.

The duo is currently on the road as part of their ‘Ones to Watch Tour’ with Ryan Follese and hot newcomer, Michael Tyler.

LoCash will bring their ‘Ones To Watch’ Tour to the Neptune Theater in Seattle on March 29th!