Several Country Artists Featured On ‘Grammy Nominees’ Album

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert are among the country artists included on the “2017 Grammy Nominees” album.

Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Sturgill Simpson and Brandy Clark also have songs on it.

The album goes on sale January 20th, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Grammy Museum Foundation and MusiCares Foundation which are both focused on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need according to Billboard.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on February 27th.