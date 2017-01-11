New Country “High Valley” Make National TV Debut on Today Show

What a ride these two Canadian brothers are on since releasing their debut single “Make You Mine”. Yesterday they had that “only happens once moment” when they made their national TV debut on the TODAY show! They performed their New Country hit and posted all over social media about how they hoped this all wasn’t a dream.

They even got to meet Justin Hartley from “This Is Us” while hanging backstage.

What a fun day! Way to go High Valley! Come back and see us in Seattle!