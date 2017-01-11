New Country “High Valley” Make National TV Debut on Today Show

What a ride these two Canadian brothers are on since releasing their debut single “Make You Mine”. Yesterday they had that “only happens once moment” when they made their national TV debut on the TODAY show! They performed their New Country hit and posted all over social media about how they hoped this all wasn’t a dream.
It's about to get real 😳 @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/B33vszH4aE
— HIGH VALLEY (@HIGHVALLEY) January 10, 2017
They even got to meet Justin Hartley from “This Is Us” while hanging backstage.
You know we love @NBCThisisUs Backstage at the @TODAYshow with @justinhartley pic.twitter.com/C874dnLuNP
— HIGH VALLEY (@HIGHVALLEY) January 10, 2017
What a fun day! Way to go High Valley! Come back and see us in Seattle!
ICYMI watch our @TODAYshow performance here! @KathieLGifford @hodakotb https://t.co/N3pgFuTqLp pic.twitter.com/I5Pu3l3Wql
— HIGH VALLEY (@HIGHVALLEY) January 10, 2017