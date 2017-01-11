Kane Brown Makes His ‘Hometown’ Proud on Florida Georgia Line-Penned Single

His single was written for him by none other than Florida Georgia Line. January 11, 2017 1:25 PM
Kane Brown

By Brian Ives

Who will be country music’s breakout stars of of 2017? Time will tell, but one of them is likely to be Kane Brown, who has been making waves with his first single, “Hometown,” from his debut full-length album, Kane Brown, which was released in December.

He co-wrote much of the album, but that song came to him from some pretty high profile writers:
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line (along with James McNair and Cameron Montgomery).

“I just went out on tour with them,” Brown says. “Tyler Hubbard from FGL came on the bus and said, ‘ I have a song to show you.’ I was super pumped.”

He said that the song immediately resonated with him. “I’m from a small hometown, and when I heard the song, ‘All I want to do is make my hometown proud,’ and then we get to the bridge and they were shouting out their hometowns, so it was a chance for me to shout my hometown out. I just fell in love with the song. My hometown loves it!”

“I’m from Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia,” he says. “Grew up there ’til my sophomore year, and then in my sophomore year, I moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee. Growing up, we moved around so much I just claimed that whole area of northwest Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee. ”

As opposed to rock music, where most artists look to escape their hometown, country artists generally embrace their hometowns.  “Country music’s about family, so I guess that’s why country music’s all about their hometowns.”

Brown won’t spend much time in his hometown this year; he’ll be on the road a lot and has a number of dates opening for FGL as well as Lo Cash. Catch all of his dates at Eventful.

