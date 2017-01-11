Dierks Bentley Opening Another Bar

Dierks Bentley is working on another ‘Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row’ in Gilbert, Arizona.

It is scheduled to open February 27 according to Sounds Like Nashville.

“When we opened our first Whiskey Row three years ago, I never would have guessed we’d be three bars in, in three years,” said Bentley.

“The Riot group and I have spent a lot of time making sure each Whiskey Row is our version of the perfect place to listen to music, watch a game or grab some great food and drinks. The vibe is really unique and special, and it’s awesome to see so many people enjoying themselves at Whiskey Row.”

The location will include a 4,600 square foot outdoor patio with space for cornhole and ping-pong, a large dance floor and stage inside and large windows facing out to downtown. There will be live music on the weekends along with daily happy hour specials.