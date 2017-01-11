Cole Swindell Video Star Now on The Bachelor!

If you watch The Bachelor, you may have recognized Danielle Maltby from Cole Swindell’s “Middle of a Memory” video. It’s the same girl.
There was even confirmation from Cole himself.
A fan took to Twitter to ask the source…
Olivia Verschage went straight to the source by asking Swindell via Twitter.
“Danielle on the @BachelorABC is definitely the girl in Middle of a Memory. Confirm? @coleswindell,” she asked.
His response?
“For sure.”
Upon further digging, the 31-year-old neonatal nurse competing on The Bachelor and even went was asked to go on a “One-on-One” date this past Monday and got a rose at the end of their date.