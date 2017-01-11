Cole Swindell Video Star Now on The Bachelor!

January 11, 2017 8:03 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: The Bachelor, Cole Swindell, danielle maltby

If you watch The Bachelor, you may have recognized Danielle Maltby from Cole Swindell’s “Middle of a Memory” video. It’s the same girl.

✨🌹 t o m o r r o w 🌹✨ @bachelorabc #thebachelor #bachelorabc #alltheroses

A photo posted by Danielle Maltby (@dmmaltby) on

There was even confirmation from Cole himself.

A fan took to Twitter to ask the source…

Olivia Verschage went straight to the source by asking Swindell via Twitter.

“Danielle on the @BachelorABC is definitely the girl in Middle of a Memory. Confirm? @coleswindell,” she asked.
His response?

“For sure.”

Upon further digging, the 31-year-old neonatal nurse competing on The Bachelor and even went was asked to go on a “One-on-One” date this past Monday and got a rose at the end of their date.

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live