Cole Swindell Video Star Now on The Bachelor!

If you watch The Bachelor, you may have recognized Danielle Maltby from Cole Swindell’s “Middle of a Memory” video. It’s the same girl.

There was even confirmation from Cole himself.

Olivia Verschage went straight to the source by asking Swindell via Twitter.

“Danielle on the @BachelorABC is definitely the girl in Middle of a Memory. Confirm? @coleswindell,” she asked.

His response?

“For sure.”

Upon further digging, the 31-year-old neonatal nurse competing on The Bachelor and even went was asked to go on a “One-on-One” date this past Monday and got a rose at the end of their date.