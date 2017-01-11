Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 11th

1.

The classic board game Monopoly, which features Atlantic City streets, could receive a modern facelift. That’s if fans vote to replace iconic play pieces like the top hat, Scottie dog and battleship with more contemporary tokens such as a computer, hashtag or emoji. They can also vote to keep the traditional pieces or mix it up by choosing items like a T-Rex, beach ball or cowboy boot. Voting takes place through Tuesday, January 31 at votemonopoly.com. (Read more from TIME)

2.

The start of the new year often means the start of a new career–or career path. With that in mind, Elite Daily has borrowed information from LinkedIn to compile a list of the jobs that will earn you the highest pay in 2017. Get that resume ready (or hit the books), because these are the 10 jobs you might want to pursue this year:

10 Highest Paying Jobs of the Year:

Cardiologist – $356,000

Radiologist – $355,000

Anesthesiologist – $350,000

Surgeon – $338,000

Medical Director – $230,000

Pathologist – $225,000

Physician (general) – $220,000

Hospitalist – $220,000

Psychiatrist – $218,000

Senior Corporate Counsel – $175,000

3.

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert are among the country artists included on the “2017 Grammy Nominees” album. Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Sturgill Simpson and Brandy Clark also have songs on it. The album goes on sale January 20th. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Grammy Museum Foundation and MusiCares Foundation, organizations focused on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need. The 2017 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on February 27th. (Read more from Billboard)

4.

Good news if you have a potty mouth. According to a scientists from the University of Cambridge, swearing means you’re more honest. The scientist surveyed 276 people about their most used swear worst and how often they used them, be it talking or in writing. They also measured their honesty with questions like blaming others, cheating and taking advantage of people. The conclusion of the survey? Those who cursed like a sailor, lied the least. Essentially, if you’re okay cursing in front of others, you’re probably not worried about trying to make yourself look better in front of others. Another outcome of the study is that people who don’t curse or lie, are typically just trying to look cooler online. (Read more from Huffington Post)

BONUS:

Just when you think life can’t get any better, say HELLO to OREO flavored Creme Eggs. Cadbury has released an Oreo edition of its beloved chocolate Creme Egg. The new Creme Egg flavor features the same smooth chocolate shell as the original but is filled with Oreo cream and biscuit instead of the traditional yellow and white creme filling. Instagram post of the cookie and cream-flavor treat sent Twitter into a frenzy. The bad news: the full-sized eggs are only available in Canada and miniatures are sold in UK. (Read more from Daily Mail)