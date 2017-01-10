Shania Twain To Be Featured In The Country Music Hall Of Fame

Just a day after announcing Jason Aldean will receive his own exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame, they’ve added one of the best-selling female country artists of all time to their prestigious halls.

The organization announced that Shania Twain‘s life and career will be featured in an exhibit beginning in the summer of 2017.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Hall of Fame is releasing its entire slate of planned exhibits for the year in one week (Jan. 9-13), instead of revealing plans for their rotating exhibits throughout the year.

Twain’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit will run from June 26, 2017, through June 17, 2018.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Country Music Hall of Fame exhibitions for 2017. Being able to re-visit favorite costumes, photographs and memories from my career has been a special feeling, especially as this year will see a new stage for me with a brand-new album!” Twain told Rolling Stone Country.

“I’m very excited to have these important creative moments on display.”

Twain has won five Grammys and sold more than 75 million albums worldwide throughout her career; her 1997 album ‘Come on Over’ is still the best-selling country album of all time, as well as the top-selling album by a female artist of any genre of all time.

She’s been working on a new record recently; it’s expected to be released sometime this year, and the singer tells The Boot that it will be “more diverse than any other album I’ve ever done.”

“There’s a lot of variety there,” Twain shares, “but what I’ve learned about myself is, as a songwriter of all the songs, the emotion and the voice ties it all together as one artist.”