Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 10th

1.

Thinking about having a kid? It’ll cost you about a quarter-million dollars–not counting college tuition. This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the average cost of raising a child born in 2015 at $233,610 before that youngster turns 18. The biggest expenses were housing, food and child care. But despite the fact that you’ll often hear parents grumbling about diapers and other toddler-related expenses, teenagers actually cost more. For example, it costs 22 percent more to feed a 15-year-old than it does to feed a 6-year-old on an annual basis. (Read more from CNN)

2.

Clemson is celebrating its first national championship since 1981, following its last second 35-31 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Tampa. Hunter Renfrow’s two-yard touchdown catch with one second left clinched the victory. Deshaun Watson threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns to help the Tigers avenge their loss to the Crimson Tide in last year’s title game. But Las Vegas likes the Crimson Tide to win it all next season. The Westgate SuperBook is listing ‘Bama as the 3-to-1 favorite to win the 2017 national championship. Florida State is second at 7-to-1, while Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC all have 8-to-1 odds. (Read more from Q13)

3.

Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Metallica and John Legend are among the artists who are set to appear on Apple Music’s upcoming Carpool Karaoke series. Rolling Stone reports that the show, which is based on James Corden’s popular ‘Late Late Show’ segment, will feature a rotating cast of drivers. While Seth McFarlane is set to drive Grande around, the fellas of Metallica will be taken around Los Angeles by Billy Eichner. Other pairings include Legend and Alicia Keys and Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton. Corden will also appear on the show to drive around Will Smith. A premiere date for the series has not been announced.

4.

Some people are thinkers, others are talkers and far too few are doers. One bar in Brooklyn, NY, is home to a doer who is finally doing something about the Millenial mullet plague known as the man bun. The co-owner of the Boobie Trap (Yup, that’s the name of the bar) in Bushwick, confirms her bar is offering a “full bottle of booze” to anyone willing to chop off their man-bun in the bar. “We’d film the amputation and pin the bun up on the wall,” she said, laying out the terms. (Read more from Ask Men)