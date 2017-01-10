Miranda Lambert Uses Rehearsal To Raise Some Money

Miranda Lambert is gearing up for her ‘Highway Vagabond Tour’, and has decided to raise a little money during rehearsals.

The singer announced on Monday that she would use one day of her tour rehearsal to raise money for her Women Creators Scholarship Fund.

The singer will rehearse/perform for one night only on January 24 at Joe’s Bar in Chicago according to The Boot.

Tickets are on sale for $50 (plus fees) and all proceeds will benefit a scholarship that aims to help one female attending Belmont University in Nashville pursue her dreams of a career in the music industry.